Son-Kane Partnership Drawing High Praise from Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur got back to winning ways in the Premier League as they resoundingly beat Leeds United 3-0 on Saturday. As expected, the major reason for the win was the performance of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son. Manager Jose Mourinho acknowledged this to BT Sport via Sky Sports.
Spurs got back on the winning track after going four matches without a win. Leeds are a tough team to play, but the North Londoners dominated, as goals from Kane, Son and Toby Alderweireld secured the win over Marcelo Bielsa’s men.
The manager heaped praise on the stellar attacking duo, who have combined for 13 goals thus far, for doing special things and talked about how tough it is to score against a team such as Leeds.
When he was asked if this was the best partnership in the Premier League, Mourinho told BT Sport via Sky Sports:
“The understanding [between Kane and Son] is good. Against Leeds it was important to have mobility in attack because they mark man to man and if you stay in static positions you give them an easy job. When you have mobility, it is more difficult for them.
“That movement of Kane appearing on the right side and Sonny in a finishing position, it fit well with our game plan. They are doing special things this season.”
This win has put Spurs just four points behind the top two teams and that is good news for their potential title challenge. They have slipped up in the last few games, so this is a very welcome result.
The only blemish on the day was the red card that Matt Doherty received but apart from that, it was a near perfect display from the home side.
Leeds are known for their attacking prowess, but the North Londoners dealt with that easily.
Tottenham can now look forward to the semi-final of the Carabao Cup where they will be facing Brentford. This presents a great chance for them to win a trophy and this win would have certainly boosted their confidence levels.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind