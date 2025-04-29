Only one fitness concern for Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglu, but it is major one: Son Heung-Min. The South Korean Tottenham talisman has missed the last three matches due to a foot injury, but he will surely be in contention for Thursday.

This is the biggest match of the season for Spurs, so if Son Heung-Min is 50/50, or anything close to it, he’ll play and he’ll start.

UEFA Europa League Semifinals Leg 1/2

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt

Kickoff: Thurs. May 1, 8pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Fun Fact: Tottenham are 4-0, all-time, against clubs from Norway.

Tottenham Team News

There are only three confirmed absentees here- Radu Dragusin, who is out for the season, due to serious injury. Timo Werner and Antonin Kinsky are ineligible here, due to their not being registered for the competition. Obviously, it’s unlikely that either would play here anyway.

This is first meeting ever between Tottenham and Bodo/Glimt, and the North-Londoners enter it with anything but momentum.

They got absolutely thrashed at Liverpool on Sunday, 5-1, as they served as sacrificial lambs for the Merseyside club’s Premier League title celebration party.

Then again, Spurs had one eye on this upcoming clash at the time, so who knows how serious they really took that match at Anfield anyway.

