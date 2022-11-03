Tottenham Team News vs Liverpool: Son Heung-Min Out

Third-place Spurs welcome ninth place Liverpool to North London this weekend. Both teams are coming off of victories in the Champions League in midweek. Despite that, they couldn’t be in any more different spaces right now.

Liverpool has displayed some bipolar form. They have hit the heights by defeating two of Europe’s best teams in Manchester City and Napoli. They have also plumbed the depths, suffering back-to-back defeats to relegation candidates Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

Tottenham may have had a wobble recently, but their form line is far easier to distinguish. They were traveling really well until they suffered defeat at the hands of arch-rival Arsenal. Following that 3-1 loss, they took care of Brighton and Everton, before then succumbing to Manchester United and Newcastle.

The takeaway? Tottenham is taking care of sides they should defeat, and wilting under the pressure in matches that they are more evenly matched in.

That being said, they are still miles better than Liverpool at the moment.

Tottenham vs Liverpool FYIs

Kick Off: Nov 6, 2022, at 4.30 pm UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

After Extra Time Pod: Apple Spotify

Team News: Tottenham Liverpool

Starting XI Prediction: Tottenham Liverpool

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 30% Draw `26% Liverpool 44%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 3rd, 26pts WWLLW Liverpool 9th, 16pts LWWLL

Team News

The biggest news for Spurs fans is the injury suffered by Son Heung-Min against Marseille in the aforementioned Champions League clash. He seemed very unsteady on his feet as he was taken off. Tottenham’s fill-in manager for the game said afterwards that Son’s eye was swollen, but added that he was already feeling better and would be assessed in the next 24 hours.

There is genuine concern from both Spurs and the South Korean national team that Son may be facing quite a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Elsewhere Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison are all out of contention still. With the World Cup steaming around the corner, it’s a safe bet that we won’t see any four of these players before the big dance in Qatar.

Stuey’s Two Cents

Spurs and Liverpool always serve up entertainment and high drama. There are some Liverpool fans who pinpoint the draw against Antonio Conte’s men in the back half of the 21/22 season as the match that cost them the Premier League title. This is the main event for the weekend.

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits. He is also the Media & Communications Director at the Newosis Mental Health Foundation. You can find more about the work Newosis Mental Health Foundation does here.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories