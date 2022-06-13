Spurs Star Son Heung-Min Awarded Prestigious Cheongnyong Medal

The European football season is over, and that means the transfer rumor mill is going into overdrive. The Champions League final has been run and done, signifying the end of the footballing calendar in Europe. Now, it’s time to cast an eye on the player movement market.
Almost every club in the Premier League will be on the lookout for someone. A player that can transform their fortunes, or just keep standards up. From champions in Manchester City to newly promoted Nottingham Forest, they will all be on the lookout for a player that can improve their squad.
This time around, we are taking a look at the 21/22 Golden Boot co-winner and Tottenham superstar…
Son Heung-Min
Tottenham left-sided attacker Son Heung-Min had the definition of a career season in the 2021/22 campaign. The South Korean superstar finally stepped out of teammate Harry Kane’s shadow with a tremendous campaign that saw him finish with 23 league goals this season. Tottenham also qualified for the Champions League next year. At the age of 29, Son is in rarified air at this stage of his career.
The accolades haven’t stopped coming in for Son after his incredible Premier League campaign. Just this week, his home nation awarded him South Korea’s highest medal for sporting achievement, the Cheongnyong Medal.
The South Korean minister for culture is the person that hands this award out, generally. This time the South Korean president himself handed the award to Son Heung-Min.
“I believe this award is the result of your passion after having devoted yourself and worked endlessly for your team all season. This is not only a personal honor for you, but a joyous occasion to be celebrated by the entire Asian football community.”
However, not everyone in South Korea shares these sentiments. The goal machine’s own father was reluctant to lavish too much praise upon his son when speaking to Chinese, English-speaking broadcaster CGTN.
Following his son receiving the highest sporting award South Korea offers, he had this to say:
“He must always try to do better to stay in the best form, don’t you think? Instead of being happy to stay where he is, I always want him to be 10 percent better.”
“He must be able to play a solid role in one of the world’s top clubs. That’s when he will become a world-class player.”
Incredible comments. And I thought my parents were never happy!
