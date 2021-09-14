Tottenham Team News vs Stade Rennes: Son, Dier, Romero

Tottenham continue their campaign in the inaugural edition of the UEFA Conference League against Stade Rennes on Thursday. With a host of players now unavailable, how will manager Nuno Espirito Santo respond?
The north Londoners had to go through a playoff against Pacos de Ferreira to get here and they will fancy their chances when facing the French side. Domestically, the shock loss at the weekend to Crystal Palace is one they want to put behind them, and they can do so by getting the three points in Europe here.
Stade Rennes vs Tottenham FYIs:
Kick-off time: 5:45PM GMT, 16 September Thursday
Form Guide (All Competitions): Stade Rennes (WWWLL) Tottenham (LWWWL)
Nuno has to rethink his approach for this game as he could be without the services of a number of key players. Heung-min Son has a calf problem, and it is not known if he will be fit in time for Thursday. The same can be said for both Ryan Sessegnon and Steven Bergwijn who are also doubtful with injuries of their own.
Then there is the trio of Davinson Sanchez, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero, all of whom have to quarantine after returning from international duty. One player who will surely miss this match is centre back Eric Dier who had to be taken off at the weekend with what seemed to be an issue with his knee.
Despite the number of players that won’t be playing a part, Spurs have the ability to select a strong team. This competition will provide an opportunity for some of the fringe players to make their mark and move up the pecking order.
That could play a role in the manager’s team selection.
Though Rennes lost their brightest star, Eduardo Camavinga, to Real Madrid this summer, they have a number of exciting talents. If the north Londoners are not alert to the likes of Gaetan Laborde and Kamaldeen Sulemana, they can be punished.
Tottenham have a great shot at winning some silverware with the Conference League and that starts with getting group stage play off on the right foot. Rennes will make it tough for the visitors, but Spurs have more than enough in their team to get the three points here.Follow paulmbanks
Naaaaa……… this whole team are lacklustre and just don’t care about their supporters. The game against Palace was a prime example. They couldn’t care less and it’s been going on like this for years. Every time we, the supporters think we are going to do well and get our hopes up they just let us down constantly.