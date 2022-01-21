Tottenham Team News vs Chelsea: Son, Dier, Romero

I can’t believe I am about to type this. Tottenham Hotspur travels to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in a game that might just see the North Londoners usurp the West Londoners as the best club in London at the moment.
Yes, the same Tottenham Hotspur that bungled their new head coach search in the summer. The same Tottenham who sacked the man they eventually hired after less than 20 games in the job. The same Tottenham that was humiliated by the lowest-ranked side in UEFA club competition this season.
It will be that same Tottenham outfit, who will stride onto Stamford Bridge full of confidence that they can take three points off of a Chelsea side who was in the title race not that long ago. Football is a crazy game, isn’t it?
Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea FC FYIs
Kickoff: 11:30 am ET, Sunday, Jan 23, Stamford Bridge
Team News: Chelsea Tottenham
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Tottenham
Premier League Podcast: go here
Series History: Chelsea wins 76, Tottenham wins 55, Draws 41
Premier League Form Guide: Chelsea WDDLD Tottenham DWDWW
Odds: Chelsea (-154), Tottenham (+400), Draw (+280)
Now I’ve gotten that out of my system, let’s have a look at the team news for Spurs heading into this London derby.
One thing is for sure, if they are to beat the Blues on their home turf, they’ll have to do it without South Korean superstar Son Heung-min. Spurs do not expect the live wire attacking force back until early February as he continues to recover from the ‘muscle injury’ in his leg that has kept him out of Spurs last couple of games.
Eric Dier is another player who will miss out on the London derby. The Englishman is also suffering from a ‘muscle complaint’ and has been out of action for the last couple of weeks.
His return date is also looking like it will be early February too. This might be a hot take, but I think Spurs defense has looked better since he hasn’t been a part of it. A blessing in disguise, perhaps?
Finally, long-term injury absentee Cristian Romero will remain on the injured list for this one. He is making good progress from the hamstring injury that has kept him out of the matchday squad for quite some time now.
Manager Antonio Conte threw cold water on any potential premature return for the Argentine, however, stating that he will not consider him for selection until after the February international break.
I’m going for Tottenham to pull off an upset victory here.
They seem to be just hitting the peak of their form as Chelsea’s result line is crashing in the other direction. It’ll be close, but I pick the Lilywhites to win.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind