Tottenham Team News vs Leicester; Son, Dier, Reguilon, Romero

Tottenham Hotspur travels to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City in a midweek fixture. It is a rearranged fixture that was supposed to take place in December because of a COVID outbreak within the Leicester squad. In an interesting twist of fate, neither side played at the weekend because of COVID outbreaks in their respective oppositions squads.

Tottenham has been resurgent since the appointment of Italian mastermind Antonio Conte and could bridge the gap to the top four with a victory here.

Despite their atrocious beginning to the season under Nuno Espirito Santo, if Spurs can win all their games in hand, they will find themselves in third place above Chelsea.

One player who will look forward to facing Leicester is Harry Kane. He has scored more goals against Leicester in all competitions than against any other club, with 17 goals in 16 appearances.

The King Power holds no fear for Kane, either. He scored 4 goals there back in May 2018.

Leicester v Tottenham FYIs:

Kick-off time: 7:30 PM GMT, 19th January 2022

Form Guide (All Competitions): Leicester (WLLWW) Tottenham (DWLWL)

If Antonio Conte is to mastermind a victory here, he will have to do so without South Korean superstar Heung Min-Son. Son picked up the injury in Spurs 2-0 defeat to Chelsea. Described as a muscular injury, the most worrying sign for Tottenham fans is the fact there is no word on when the forward may return to training.

Center-back Eric Dier, who is struggling with a ‘muscular injury’ may be in line to make his return to the first-team squad here. He is currently being assessed and Spurs remain hopeful that he can at least take a place on the substitutes bench.

Sergio Reguilon is likely to miss out here. He remains sidelined with his injury, with no return in sight. Not only will he be missed on the pitch by Tottenham staff and fans, but all the Fantasy Premier League managers who held on to him after he pleaded with them immediately following his injury will also miss him.

Cristian Romero is back training with the first-team squad. The Argentine center back has been out for quite some time and is on the verge of making his return. This match will come too early for him to see minutes, though.

In a complete 180 from me, I like what the Spurs are doing on the pitch at the moment. I think they will take care of the Foxes easily and continue their surge up the Premier League table.