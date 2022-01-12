Tottenham Hotspur plays host to Chelsea in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie tomorrow. Spurs will hope to turn around a 2-0 deficit from the first leg at Stamford Bridge. The first leg was a night to forget for Tottenham fans as they were thoroughly and comprehensively outplayed by Chelsea.
Truthfully, they were lucky to escape with only a two-goal deficit. Upon his return to Stamford Bridge, former Chelsea now Tottenham coach Antonio Conte admitted after the match that the gap in quality between the two sides was vast.
There was nearly further embarrassment for Spurs in the FA Cup during midweek too. Against Morecambe, a team in 21st place in the third tier of English football, Spurs trailed for most of the match.
It wasn’t until Harry Kane and Lucas Moura scored late that it saved Spurs blushes.
Tottenham vs Chelsea FYIs:
Kick-off time: 7:45 PM GMT, 12th January 2022
Form Guide (All Competitions): Tottenham (WDWLW) Chelsea (WDDWW)
In a major blow to the Lilywhites, South Korean superstar Heung-Min Son left the field injured in the first leg against Chelsea. He is unlikely to appear until after the scheduled winter break after Spurs confirmed he picked a muscular injury in his leg.
It is a devastating blow for Tottenham, as he is almost irreplaceable with what he brings to the team.
Eric Dier will also be conspicuous by his absence in this one. He has missed the last couple of games with an illness and management confirmed he will not take part in this match either. He is expected to be fit in time for the North London derby this weekend against Arsenal, however.
Steven Bergwijn is another who is expected to be fit in time for Spurs’ next Premier League fixture. He has missed the past couple of matches with a calf complaint. The Dutchman has reportedly returned to training in the last 24 hours. He will not take part in this match.
Cristian Romero is agonizingly close to returning, but he won’t appear here. The Argentine is scheduled to return in the next 10 days and has taken part in light training with the first team.
Encouraging signs.
The gap in class and quality won’t have closed enough in a week to change anything about the result here.
The best Spurs can hope for is a draw, but that won’t do them any good. Prediction: Chelsea to win 2-1 and qualify for the final of the Carabao Cup.Follow paulmbanks
