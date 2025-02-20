Tottenham Team News at Ipswich Town: Son, Danso, Bentancur

Tottenham Hotspur have recently been getting some of their guys back from the injured room. However, at the same time, they also have some other guys going in. Heung-min Son is the primary concern, of course, but the good news is that his injury is not serious.

Son has a knock, just like Kevin Danso and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Tottenham Hotspur at Ipswich Town FYIs

Tottenham Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Kick-off: 5.30pm (BST), Saturday, February 22, 3pm, Portman Road

Result Probability: Tottenham 48% Ipswich Town 27% Draw 25%

Premier League Standings, Form: Tottenham 12th, 30 pts, LLLWW Ipswich Town 18th, 17 pts LLLLD

Spurs Team News

Said manager Ange Postecoglu: “Danso, Sonny and Rodri all got sort of knocks. I don’t think it is anything significant. I think, from what I’ve heard, they should be fine.”

All three should be in contention for this match; ditto for Timo Werner (thigh injury), with Postecoglu saying:

“Timo is also training with us and is getting pretty close to being available.”

Meanwhile Cristian Romero (thigh), Richarlison (lower leg), Micky van de Ven (thigh) and Dominic Solanke (knee) are all about two weeks away.

So they could all feature in the final match before the next international break.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

