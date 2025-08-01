Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United will face each other in Seoul on Sunday, and this match will mark the conclusion of both clubs’ preseason tour of Asia. Each side has a fresh…or somewhat fresh, or freshish, ankle injury concern for this one. However, neither man is seriously hurt, and both should be back in the mix sooner rather than later. For Tottenham Hotspur, it’s former AFC Bournemouth man and center forward Dominic Solanke, who has been battling his injury issue all week.

Club Friendly on 2025 Asia Tour

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kickoff: Aug 3, Noon GMT, Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea

Preview Material for Both Clubs: Team News Starting Lineup Predictions

Team News for Both Sides

With Newcastle, the player in fitness question is midfielder Joe Willock, who won’t be risked for this clash here.

There is also some Spurs transfer news on the horizon to cover, as Joao Palhinha has completed his medical! He won’t be with the team yet, for this match, but we’ll cover the loan acquisition of Palhinha, in detail, at the next post coming up shortly.

Anyways, for now, let’s run down the rest of the unavailable players for this exhibition match, starting with Spurs.

Destiny Udogie, Bryan Gil, Radu Dragusin, Kota Takai, Dejan Kulusevski and Manor Solomon were all left behind to work on fitness, and didn’t make the travel party to the Far East.

Meanwhile Heung-min Son remains in limbo, when it comes to his club future, as both Inter Miami CF and LAFC are keen on signing him. However, he is with the club right now, and will feature here in his home country.

For Newcastle, Alexander Isak did not travel for the Asia tour, as he continues to sort out his club future amid non-stop transfer rumors. And then finally, Sven Botman is a 50-50 proposition for this match, as he recently tweaked his groin.

