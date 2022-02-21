Tottenham Team News vs Burnley: Tanganga, Skipp, Reguilon, Royal

What a week for Spurs! From Antonio Conte going off-script on Sky Italia to Harry Kane hammering home a 95th-minute equalizer against champions-elect Manchester City, the North London club’s week was a roller coaster. The fun and excitement are over now though, as they face Sean Dyche’s dogged Burnley FC in their next Premier League fixture.
The Clarets will start the match in the relegation zone. Tottenham has an outstanding record against sides who have started the day in the bottom three of the league. They have won 15 and drawn four of their last 19 matches against teams in this position.
Burnley is coming off of an excellent result last weekend against Brighton. The 3-0 victory against the Seagulls also marked new signing Wout Weghorst’s first goal for the club.
Burnley vs Tottenham
When is it? Wednesday, 23 February 2022 7:30 PM
Where is it? Turf Moor Stadium, Burnley
Who’s in form? Burnley (DDDLW) Tottenham (LWLLW)
What are the odds? Burnley (+360) Tottenham (-125) Draw (+275)
The games are coming thick and fast, so let’s check on the injuries and suspensions issues surrounding the Tottenham squad.
Japhet Tanganga remains an injury doubt for Spurs. His knee injury kept him out of the clash with Manchester City. Word emanating from North London is that the medical staff have earmarked next weekend’s clash with Leeds for a return to first-team action. We do not expect him to take part in this midweek matchup.
It is much the same for Oliver Skipp. The Englishman’s groin injury has seen him miss a handful of games and he is inching closer to a return.
This clash at Turf Moor may come too soon for him. He is another that is being pegged to return against Leeds at the weekend.
Sergio Reguilon confirmed via social media that he was the mystery Spurs player struck down with COVID-19. Unfortunately, for the Spanish wing-back, he will remain unavailable for selection in this one.
Emerson Royal picked up a minor knock in the latter stages of the Manchester City match. He is doubtful for this one. It would surprise me if he appears here. Matt Doherty will probably feature as the right-back here.
With no suspensions, this is the total of the absences Spurs will have to deal with as they make the trip to Turf Moor. With a few games to catch up on still, Antonio Conte’s men will hope to come through unscathed.Follow paulmbanks
I shall not change the first starting 11 at least for the first half. If we are comfortable and leading by at least 2 goals then we can introduce say Regi and maybe Skipp and Winks if there are no injuries.
Reguilon has Covid.
Skipp isn’t fit.
Did you actually read the article?