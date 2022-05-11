Tottenham Team News vs Arsenal: Skipp, Tanganga, Doherty, Reguilón

It’s North London derby time as Tottenham hosts Arsenal. This could be the biggest one yet in a season littered with London derbies. Tensions are always high between these two sides, even at the best of times. Ever since 1913, when Arsenal moved from the Manor Ground to Highbury, the hatred between these two clubs has been palpable.
This season’s clash has a little extra spice to it, with both clubs’ top four hopes riding on the outcome of this match. Originally scheduled for January 16th, the Gunners had lobbied the Premier League to reschedule this match. It didn’t seem that strange on the face of it.
During this period, many clubs were rescheduling matches because of the Omicron COVID-19 variant ripping through first team squads in the Premier League.
It outraged fans and rival clubs when it emerged that just one of the Gunners’ first team squad was out with COVID-19. A combination of injuries, suspensions, and AFCON call ups caused the rest of the absentees.
The Premier League has since changed its rules regarding the postponement of fixtures to avoid this happening again.
Tottenham vs Arsenal
When is it? Thursday, May 12th, 2022 7.45 PM UK Time.
Where is it? Tottenham Stadium, London.
Who’s in form? Tottenham (WLDWD) Arsenal (DWWWW)
What are the odds? Tottenham (+115) Arsenal (+240) Draw (+250)
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Team News: Tottenham Arsenal
Starting XI Prediction: Tottenham Arsenal
That’s enough of the preamble. Let’s get into the team news for Tottenham Hotspur.
Team News
If you are an ardent Tottenham & Sports Bank fan, there is nothing new to report here. Tottenham has no fresh injuries from the last edition of Tottenham Hotspur Team News. Instead of going over the same names again, I’m doing something different.
So with that in mind, here are the latest comments on each of the injured quartet from manager Antonio Conte:
Japhet Tanganga (Knee)
“With Japhet, the medical [team] tried to find a solution, but in the end, it was best for the player to have this surgery to clear his knee. He will be ready next season.”
Oliver Skipp (Groin)
“I have spoken with the doctors and they said to me that the surgery went well. For sure, Oliver will be ready for pre-season, for next season.”
Matt Doherty (Knee)
I think the first visit with the doctor said he can recover without surgery. This type of situation different opinions and make best decision. Seven – eight weeks before he recovers. For this reason, his season has finished. It’s a pity because to lose a player like him rest of the season not good for us.
Also, Tanganaga and Skipp are not available for us. Bad news for us on one hand, but on the other hand, I think we have solutions to try and cope with the situation until the end of the season.”
Sergio Reguilón (Groin)
“He hasn’t had a training session with us. Honestly, I don’t know. It’s only two weeks until the end of the season and I’m not sure if he’ll be back.”
Other than these four injuries, Spurs have a pretty strong squad and a settled starting XI. This bodes well for The Lily Whites heading into this North London derby.
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
