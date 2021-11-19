Tottenham Team News vs Leeds: Oliver Skipp, Cristian Romero, Bryan Gil

Tottenham come into this match against Leeds United looking for Antonio Conte’s first Premier League victory as Spurs boss. Tottenham is the heavy favorite for this one as Leeds has suffered from somewhat of a sophomore slump in the early stages of this season.
Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa will have his players firing for this one, however, and will pounce on any mistakes from the North London club.
This is the 100th league encounter between these two clubs, with Spurs just holding the edge, having won 37 to Leeds 33 (29D). It doesn’t get any better reading for Leeds fans as they have lost their last four league matches with Spurs and haven’t won in London since the beginning of the century.
It hasn’t been all roses for Spurs so far this season by any means. Tottenham haven’t hit a shot on target in their last 5 halves of league football. Their last shot on target came in the 44th minute of the first half in their defeat to West Ham.
With Harry Kane banging in four goals in 15 minutes for Three Lions during the international break, the home fans will be desperate for him to finally find some form in a Tottenham shirt this season.
Tottenham v Leeds FYIs:
Kick-off time: 4.30 PM GMT, 21 November Sunday
Form Guide (All Competitions): Spurs (LWLWD) Leeds (LDLWD)
Let’s have a look at the suspension and injury issues Spurs will have to deal with this weekend in their encounter with the Whites.
21-year-old defensive midfielder Oliver Skipp is missing this one via suspension after accumulating five yellow cards in the Premier League so far this season. The England u/21 international has been ever-present this season. His partnership with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been the highlight of an otherwise poor season for the club, to be frank. He will be a big miss for Tottenham.
Bryan Gil remains out with his hamstring injury. The medical team of the North London club still hasn’t even put a return date on a potential return for the Spanish speedster.
It could be sometime before he is back playing for the first team. It is the same story with England youngster Ryan Sessegnon, who is still out with his hamstring injury.
The biggest concern for Spurs is the injury cloud surrounding Argentinian center-back Cristian Romero. The 23-year-old limped off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury while representing Argentina against Brazil in a 0-0 draw.
He has established himself as an integral part of the defense at Tottenham and everyone who is part of the club will have their fingers crossed scans show it is not too serious.
The pressure will be on the fiery Italian to pick up his first win in this one. If Spurs don't defeat a somewhat lackluster Leeds side at home, that pressure will only ramp up. With that in mind, I am tipping a victory for the home side.
