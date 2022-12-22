The resumption of the Premier League commences early next week, and this evening saw Tottenham Hotspur play their final warm-up match before the games start to count again.

It was a 1-1 draw versus Ligue 1 side Nice in a friendly played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in front of an intentionally reduced capacity crowd. Ticket proceeds went to benefit the local fight against hunger this holiday season.

Boxing Day: Tottenham vs Brentford FYIs

Kickoff: Monday Dec. 26, 12:30pm GMT, GTech Community Stadium, London, UK

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Win 50% Draw 26% Brentford 24%

The approximately 10,000 or so that showed up at White Hart Lane tonight certainly contributed their part to the concept of the holiday spirit.

Team News for Both Sides

The most important thing about this club friendly for Spurs- no one got hurt. That is always the primary objective for exhibition matches. Thus, the injury/absentee list doesn’t change heading into the Boxing Day clash with Brentford FC.

Rodrigo Bentancur (adductor, should be back by New Year’s) and Richarlison (hamstring, will be out about a month) remain sidelined, while Oliver Skipp and Djed Spence also missed out on this friendly due to a virus that is spreading around the club.

South Korean forward Son Heung-Min, still wearing a mask, was good enough to come off the bench for this one.

Thus, it’s fair to say he could feature against the Bees.

However, Hugo Lloris, Cuti Romero and Ivan Perisic are all doubts due to their having participated in the final weekend of the World Cup.

For the Bees, Charlie Goode (knee) is out. That is all.

