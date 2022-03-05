Tottenham Team News vs Everton: Skipp, Tanganga, Bentancur, Moura

The Premier League’s resident roller coaster, Tottenham Hotspur, welcomes Frank Lampard’s Everton to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.
Championship outfit Middlesbrough shockingly knocked Tottenham out of the FA Cup in midweek competition. Spurs’ opponents this weekend, Everton, overcame a tricky first half before booking their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals by defeating fifth-tier outfit Boreham Wood.
The Lily Whites have an outstanding record against Everton in the Premier League recently. They have lost just once in their last 19 fixtures against the blue half of Merseyside. However, that one defeat came at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season.
If Frank Lampard’s men pick up the three points here, it would be Everton’s first back-to-back away league wins against the North Londoners in almost 15 years.
Tottenham vs Everton FYIs
When is it? Monday, 7 March 2022 8 PM
Where is it? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Who’s in form? Tottenham (LWLWL) Everton (LWLLW)
What are the odds? Tottenham (-170) Everton (+475) Draw (+320)
Let’s look at the ins and outs for Antonio Conte’s men for this crucial clash against The Toffees.
Japhet Tanganga will miss this game with the knee injury that has seen him miss most of February. Initially, the injury was deemed to be not too bad, but at this point there is still no return date listed for the Tottenham defender.
English midfielder Oliver Skipp is a very similar story. Originally, the groin issue he is dealing with was only expected to see him miss a week of action. He has also missed most of the month of February and is not expected to play any part against Everton.
There is better news for the January signing of Rodrigo Bentancur. The Uruguayan international is fully recovered from the ankle injury and management expects Bentancur to be available for selection after missing the last couple of games for Spurs.
Brazilian attacker Lucas Moura is also back available for selection after missing the match against Leeds with a dead leg. I believe they only left him out of the FA Cup midweek squad as a precaution. He should at least make the bench for this clash.
It will be interesting to see what Spurs side rocks up this weekend. Just as interesting will be how Antonio Conte interacts with the media.
After turning things around, following a horrible first few months of the season, Spurs are in danger of completing a full 360 if their current form continues. As a neutral, it is must-watch stuff. Do not miss Monday Night Football this week.
