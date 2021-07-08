Tottenham Interested in Obtaining Danny Ings from Southampton

Per a report from Football London, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in securing the services of striker Danny Ings from Southampton FC. The Englishman has transformed his career ever since moving to the Saints from Liverpool. His excellent form has seen the forward notch up 41 league goals since arriving at St. Mary’s Stadium.
The Athletic had earlier reported that Ings refused an offer to extend his contract with Southampton. There are only 12 months left on the 28-year-old’s current deal and he could leave for free at the end of next season.
Football London state that the situation of the forward has piqued the interest of Spurs and new Director of Football Fabio Paratici. The north Londoners are looking at the striker with the future of Harry Kane in doubt and Carlos Vinicius having returned after his loan spell.
According to the report, there are other Premier League teams considering obtaining Danny Ings, and the list includes West Ham United and Aston Villa. The Athletic mention that Southampton would like to keep the England international for the last year of his deal unless an ‘irresistible’ offer comes in.
There is even a chance that Spurs will go for the former Liverpool man even if Kane stays in north London. Having a superb back-up with tons of Premier League experience is only going to help the club. It also shows a commitment to improving the team and that could convince the England captain to stay long term.
The next few weeks are important as we will get to know more about Kane’s future once the Euros are done. But in Danny Ings, Spurs are targeting the right kind of player to lead their attack. The forward has only gotten better over the years and his fitness record has improved considerably.
All of this and the fact that the striker is entering the last year of his contract make this an exciting potential deal. Tottenham will have to go big if they want to test Southampton’s resolve. But with a player like Ings at stake, it won’t be a surprise if the north Londoners decide to splash the cash on the Englishman.Follow paulmbanks
Ings will not be joining Spurs as they are not in Europe next season and he is only interested in a move ti a club playing in Europe. Regardless Southampton have no interest in selling him now anyway