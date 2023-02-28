Tottenham Hotspur have had a very interesting season. At numerous points throughout the 2022-23 term, it has looked like everything was going to go south, and eventually implode. Yet here they are, still in good position to finish in the top four, and alive and kicking in two tournaments (FA Cup, UEFA Champions League).

Will they kick on in the FA Cup, and reach the quarterfinals of the world’s oldest domestic football cup competition? The Blades of Sheffield United stand in the way tomorrow night.

Tottenham Hotspur at Sheffield United FYIs

Kickoff: Wed March 1, 7:55 pm, Bramall Lane

Competition: FA Cup 5th Round/Round of 16

Tottenham Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Fun Fact: This is the first FA Cup meeting between the two sides since 1957-58

Stat Pack: Tottenham have been eliminated in this exact round of the FA Cup the past three seasons

Well, we think this is the best first team Spurs can pick tomorrow night in the interests of doing so. Or at least with the objectives of balancing the notions of fielding a strong side and resting the players’ legs via squad rotation.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Sheffield United (FA Cup 5th Round)

Forster; Tanganga, Sanchez, Lenglet; Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Danjuma, Son; Kane

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2, Sheffield United 0

Look for the Spurs to dispatch the Blades in midweek.

