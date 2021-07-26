Tottenham Closing in on Swap Deal for Sevilla Winger Bryan Gil

As per an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are set to complete a swap deal for Bryan Gil, with Erik Lamela moving to Sevilla.
The Argentine arrived in north London in 2013 as a replacement for Gareth Bale and has been good at times for the club, but overall has disappointed. Gil spent last season on loan with Eibar and has impressed with some wizardry on the wings.
After Romano had said that a deal was in the works, he later took to his Twitter account to confirm the move with a tweet that included his patented ‘here we go’ phrase. It said:
”Swap deal completed and signed, here we go confirmed! Erik Lamela is in Sevilla to undergo his medical. Bryan Gil will be in London soon to sign until June 2026 as new Tottenham player. €25m to Sevilla from Spurs as part of the negotiation.”
Spurs are getting one of the best young talents from Spain, for a reasonable price, so they should be pretty happy with this deal. Gil will have to work on his strength to survive in the Premier League as that is a problem for him at the moment. But the 20-year-old has the skills needed to get past the opposition full-back and that is always useful.
As for the north Londoners, this would become just their second signing of the summer after the arrival of goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini. After a few weeks of inactivity, they are making some moves in the transfer market now, which is an encouraging sign.
Under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo, the club needs to form a different identity and it may be close to what the Portuguese was doing at Wolves. At the Molineux, the formation was usually set up as a 5-2-3 and it is one that will suit Gil very well.
That could have been a reason for Spurs going after him.
It is only a matter of time before Tottenham announce the swap deal and there could be more coming down the line. Bryan Gil is an exciting talent and Spurs have to be commended for making the move to bring him to England. The hope will be that the Spaniard can fit in with Nuno’s system.Follow paulmbanks
