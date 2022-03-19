Tottenham Team News vs West Ham: Sessegnon, Tanganga, Skipp

In what could prove to be a vital matchup in the top four race, Tottenham Hotspur welcomes fellow Londoners West Ham United to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend. Spurs had a convincing 2-0 victory over Brighton in midweek. The two January signings, procured from Juventus, in January were crucial in that victory for Antonio Conte’s men. Swede Dejan Kulusevski got things started with a deflected effort before Uruguayan Rodrigo Bentancur set up captain Harry Kane to deliver the decisive blow.
The Lily Whites enjoy hosting the Hammers in the Premier League. The North Londoners have an outstanding record as the home side against the East Londoners. In their last 19 matches at home against the Irons, they’ve lost just twice. The most recent of those losses was a 1-0 defeat back in April 2019.
Tottenham vs West Ham FYIs
When is it? Saturday, 19 March 2022 12.30 PM.
Where is it? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.
Who’s in form? Tottenham (LWWLW) West Ham (LLLWW)
West Ham Team News, Starting XI Prediction: go here
What are the odds? Tottenham(-140) West Ham (+380) Draw (+300)
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Podcasts
Starting XI Prediction: go here
Team News
Tottenham got through the fixture against the Seagulls relatively unscathed and has no fresh injuries to concern them this weekend. Ryan Sessegnon remains out until at least after the international break. The left-sided Englishman has had somewhat of a breakthrough campaign under Antonio Conte. Sessegnon seized on the opportunity presented to him by incumbent left-wing-back Sergio Reguilon and has impressed, mostly. The Spurs hierarchy is optimistic about his potential return after the international break.
We now know that on Friday Japhet Tanganga had knee surgery to fix the ongoing issue that has seen him miss many games since the beginning of February. We do not expect to see him playing again until the pre-season of the 2022/23 campaign. Oliver Skipp’s groin injury still retains an air of mystery surrounding it. The latest from the Tottenham treatment room is they hope to see him back in training after the international break.
Personally, I am not holding my breath – we’ve heard this before from the Spurs medical staff.
There will be some continuity for Antonio Conte, with the same players available to him today that were also available for the Brighton game. This match holds a lot more weight to it. Spurs’ top-four hopes might just rely on getting three points here.
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind