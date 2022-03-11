Tottenham Team News vs United: Sessegnon, Skipp, Tanganga

Tottenham Hotspur heads to Old Trafford to face Manchester United this weekend. I have poked a fair bit of fun at Spurs this season. Particularly recently. I have made many a reference to Spurs’ bi-polar form. So, you can imagine my surprise when I was researching for this game and found this interesting fact:
Should Tottenham score four or more goals against Manchester United this weekend, it will be the first time they have achieved that feat in the league for almost 20 years!
Last week’s 5-0 victory over a dreadful Everton side saw Harry Kane overtake the legendary Thierry Henry in Premier League goals scored. Kanes 175th and 176th EPL strikes have somehow reignited the Lily Whites charge toward the top 4.
Victory for the North Londoners over the Red Devils will see them outside of the top 4 with only goal difference preventing them from actually taking the fourth spot.
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs
Kick off: Sat Mar 12, 5:30, Old Trafford
Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United
Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United
Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 28% Manchester United 45% Draw 27%
Odds: Tottenham Hotspur +230 Manchester United +110 Draw +250
PL Form: Tottenham Hotspur WWLWL Manchester United LDWWD
PL Position: Tottenham Hotspur 7th, 26mp, 45pts Manchester United 5th, 28mp, 47pts
Let’s have a look at the injury and suspension issues Antonio Conte is dealing with in the build-up of this clash.
The first player we will discuss is Ryan Sessegnon. His gaffer clearly sees something in him. He has gotten a remarkable run in the side lately. Unfortunately for the English youngster, that run is about to come to a screeching halt. Conte took him off with a suspected thigh injury at halftime against Everton.
Conte later confirmed that he is suffering from “a muscular problem. Maybe we’ll see him after the international break.”
Terrible timing for the left-sided winger.
Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga’s respective returns from the medical room seem elusive at the moment too. Conte jumped on the front foot to reassure fans that neither of these injuries was serious when they happened. It is now a month later, and we have seen neither near a matchday squad.
Worryingly for Spurs fans, there doesn’t even seem to be a timeframe for Skipp’s return.
Those are the three confirmed outs for this match. Do not miss this one. I can’t guarantee it will be high on quality, but I can almost guarantee there will be some high drama.
Don’t forget – last time these two sides met, the Spurs boss got fired.
