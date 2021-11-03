Tottenham Team News vs Vitesse (Europa League): Sessegnon, Gil

It has been quite the week for Tottenham Hotspur. After their poor performance and defeat at the hands of fellow strugglers Manchester United, Daniel Levy went ahead and relieved Nuno Espirito Santo of his duties and within days had replaced him with Antonio Conte.
The Italians first game will be against Vitesse in the UEFA Conference League. The Dutch side secured a famous victory just a couple of weeks ago and will be determined to get at least a point heading into this one. On the other side of the coin, Spurs will be desperate for a ‘new manager bounce’ and get their Conference League (and season as a whole) back on track.
Let’s have a look at the team news for the North London club heading into this one.
Tottenham vs Vitesse FYIs:
Kick-off time: 9 PM GMT, 4 November, Thursday
Form Guide (All Competitions): Tottenham (LLLWL) Vitesse (WWWLW)
Spurs have a couple of injury issues concerning players that might just have gotten a run in this one.
The first of them is Ryan Sessegnon. The England youngster with huge potential has had no luck with injury and the last we heard from the Spurs hierarchy was that he was still not back to first-team training.
With a new manager installed, he will be hoping to get back to fitness and put his best foot forward to impress the new gaffer.
Bryan Gil is also out with a hamstring injury. The young Spaniard is suffering from a hamstring injury and according to reports “it does not look good” for Gil. The talented rookie has time on his side, but he will no doubt be frustrated at this setback. There is no return date set for him.
Much like Sessegnon, he will be desperate to get back to training as soon as possible to showcase his talents for the new man in the dugout at Tottenham.
The biggest thing to look for will be how the team lines up under Antonio Conte.
Daniel Levy and the entire club will be hoping that this is the right choice and the firebrand Italian rights the ship at Tottenham.
