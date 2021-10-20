Tottenham Team News vs Vitesse: Sessegnon, Doherty, Davies, Bergwijn

Tottenham Hotspur will hope to keep the momentum going as they travel to Holland to take on Vitesse in the not-so-glamorous, third-tier UEFA competition – the Europa Conference League.
Spirits are high in the ‘Spurs camp as they have won 3 out of 3 matches in October since their chastening defeat at the hands of fellow North London strugglers Arsenal. Add to that Harry Kane scored his first Premier League goal at the weekend, and generally looked more like the Harry Kane of seasons past and Tottenham fans could be forgiven for thinking their season is turning a corner.
Vitesse vs Tottenham FYIs
Kick-off time: 6.45 PM GMT, 21 October Thursday
Tottenham Starting XI Prediction:
Form Guide (All Competitions): Tottenham (WLWWW)
One player who definitely won’t be involved is England Under-21s star Ryan Sessegnon. The youngster has been missing for quite some time now with what has been described in a very non-descript manner as a ‘knock’.
Despite this sounding very innocuous – Nuno Espirito Santo let slip that he still hasn’t returned to training – which suggests the injury is a little more serious than the club hierarchy is willing to admit.
Matt Doherty remains unlikely after picking up an injury during the international break. The Republic of Ireland international will be particularly disappointed to not feature in this one as the UEFA Conference League is the only competition he has played meaningful minutes in.
There is better news for the likes of Ben Davies and Steven Bergwijn as they continue their returns from their respective injuries.
I would not be surprised to see both take part in this clash having both been fit enough for a spot on the bench in the Premier League victory over Newcastle at the weekend.
This could be a crucial match-up for Spurs to take control of their group. With a home fixture against the same opposition following this and Slovenian side Mura to come after that, three points here could see them put one foot in the knockout stages nice and early in the competition.Follow paulmbanks
