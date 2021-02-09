Tottenham Team News vs Everton (FA Cup): Sergio Reguilon, Dele Alli

Tottenham will be in action in the fifth round of the FA Cup in midweek, against fellow Premier League side Everton. What is their team news looking like heading into this game? (For the Tottenham starting XI prediction, go here)
Spurs will go into Wednesday’s clash with a positive frame of mind as they just put an end to their losing streak in the league. They overcame West Bromwich Albion on the weekend and that was a much needed win ahead of this critical FA Cup clash.
A big reason they got the win on Sunday was because they had Harry Kane back in the team, but it remains to be seen if the Englishman will start against Everton here.
One player who definitely will not play any part here is Sergio Reguilon who is out injured, and won’t be back for a couple more weeks. The North Londoners will also have to do without Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso, who are also out injured.
It is expected that the Englishman will return to training very soon and as for the Argentine midfielder, it will be couple more weeks as of yet.
Spurs have one of the tougher match ups of the FA Cup in this fifth round, but they must not let that discourage them.
This competition presents a great opportunity for them to win some silverware this season and they must look to do that, and finally end the trophy drought.
It will not be easy against a team that has a lot of talent, especially in midfield and attack. Everton are having a great season themselves, and they will be looking for a way to really hurt their opponents on Wednesday.
The likes of James Rodriguez and Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be quite a handful for the Spurs defence. But they have some stars of their own that will be looking to cause some damage.
For Tottenham, the match will be won and lost in the final third of the pitch.
They have enough attacking talent in their team to get past Everton. What they need to focus on is keeping it tight at the back.
If they can nullify the opponents’ frontline, a win will be much more likely for Spurs.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
