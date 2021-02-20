Tottenham Team News at West Ham: Serge Aurier, Gio Lo Celso

Tottenham will be in action on Sunday as they take on West Ham United in a London derby. Let’s take a look at the latest team news updates heading into this game.
Spurs will be feeling more confident as they kick-started their Europa League knockout stage campaign with a win. They will be looking to take that momentum into Sunday’s game and hopefully get all three points over the Hammers.
Tottenham Hotspur at West Ham United FYIs
Kick off: Sunday Feb 21, 2pm GMT, London Stadium
Team News: West Ham Tottenham
Starting XI Predictions: West Ham Tottenham
Odds: West Ham +160, Tottenham +170, Draw is +225.
PL Form Guide: West Ham WWWWL Tottenham LWLLL
PL Position: West Ham 5th, 42 points Tottenham 9th, 36 points
There are a couple of injury problems that the North Londoners will have to deal with. One of them is fullback Serge Aurier who may not prove fit enough in time for Thursday. But the defender is close to being fit and is expected back in contention for Sunday.
The other players are Giovani Lo Celso and Reguilon. The Spaniard could return within a week’s time, but this derby may be just out of reach for him. As for the Argentine, he is expected to be out another two weeks.
What makes this match a real challenge for Spurs is the stellar form that West Ham are showing at the moment.
They currently sit in fifth place and are just four points behind second-placed Manchester United.
Last weekend, the visitors suffered a comprehensive defeat at the hands of league leading Manchester City, but they must put that past them. Jose Mourinho is a master at motivating his players and he must ensure that they are willing to put up a fight this weekend.
Spurs are capable of finding that extra gear as they have the players to do just that. Any team that has Heung-min Son and Harry Kane will be confident of getting the three points.
Tottenham must start winning in the league as their rivals are now leaving them trailing behind. It will not be an easy game as they are coming up against a team that is organised and solid both in attack and defence.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
