Tottenham Team News vs Wolfsberg: Serge Aurier, Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham are back in Europa League action as they get ready to host Wolfsberg on Thursday. Amid sacking speculation surrounding manager Jose Mourinho, let’s look at the team news situation for the North Londoners. (For the Tottenham starting XI prediction go here)
Spurs come into this game on the back of another defeat in the Premier League. But things are looking far better in Europe as they head into action this week having won 4-1 last week.
There is good news as far as injuries are concerned. Giovani Lo Celso, who has been out for a considerable amount of time, is nearing a return. He’s back in training and should return to action in about two weeks.
The other bit of positive team news is that Serge Aurier could be fit for this weekend’s Premier League game. Though he will not be able to play on Thursday, he might not have been risked in this one anyway, due to Spurs having such a commanding lead in the tie.
With the top four slipping away from them, the Europa League competition presents a good chance for Spurs to win a trophy this season. Though they have made it to the finals of the Carabao Cup, they would love to win this UEFA tournament as well. It’s probably the only hope they have for playing Champions League football next season.
This game is a good chance for Mourinho to experiment with his team and see what the lesser used members of the squad can do. It will also let him give some of the first team a chance to rest.
With games coming thick and fast, it is important for the squad to be fresh and motivated. Having more or less sealed the tie already, Spurs will be looking forward to scoring more goals. If players such as Gareth Bale can add to his tally and produce another great performance, it bodes well for the rest of the season.
