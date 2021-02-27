Tottenham Team News vs Burnley: Serge Aurier, Gio Lo Celso

Tottenham Hotspur will turn their attention back towards the Premier League when they host Burnley on Sunday. Spurs come into this game full of confidence after having gotten a comprehensive victory in midweek.
They are through to the Round of 16 in the Europa League and will now look to try and channel that momentum into the clash against Burnley. (For the Spurs starting XI prediction go here)
There are going to be a couple of absentees for Spurs here in the form of Gio Lo Celso and Serge Aurier. The Argentine is back in training and is expected to be back early next month, which is great news for Spurs.
As for the Ivorian, he has missed few games, but is said to be ready and able for this one. This gives manager Jose Mourinho another option to play around with. Aurier has been impressive this season, and his return is something that the team will look forward to.
Spurs know what kind of challenge they will have on Sunday. Burnley will make it tough for their attack to create goal-scoring opportunities. This will require the North Londoners to think of some unique solutions to counter their defense.
It will need the skill of players such as Heung-min Son and Harry Kane to break down their defence. But Spurs do have players who are capable of producing this kind of brilliance which is something that will give the manager a boost of confidence.
As for the visitors, they are very strong when it comes to set pieces and that will give the Spurs defence a run for their money. Burnley have players who are capable of scoring from these positions, so the home defence must not switch off. If they can handle this, it will improve their chances of getting a clean sheet from this game.
Tottenham have lost their last two games in the Premier League and five of their last six. They are currently not in the fight for European football, but there is still time to change that. Though Burnley are a tough team, Spurs have more than enough quality in their team to get the three points.
