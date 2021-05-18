Tottenham Team News vs Aston Villa: Serge Aurier, Ben Davies

With just two games left in the Premier League this season, Tottenham have a good chance of making it into the Europa League qualification slots. The first team that they will have to overcome is Aston Villa who come to town on Wednesday. What is the Spurs team news looking like ahead of this match?
The North Londoners are behind Chelsea and Liverpool for that elusive fourth and final Champions League spot. Even if they can win their last two games, they will still need help from other teams. But getting the three points against Villa is not an easy task.
Tottenham vs Aston Villa FYIs
Kick-off time: 6 PM GMT, 19 May Wednesday
Form Guide Premier League: Tottenham (DWWLW) Aston Villa (DWLDL)
Spurs have to deal with the absence of Ben Davies who has been ruled out for the rest of the season. The full-back has been suffering from a calf problem since the last international break.
Another full-back who could be unavailable for this game is Serge Aurier as the Ivorian has some pain in the groin area. This might force manager Ryan Mason to play with the same defence used on Sunday.
The big news for the visitors is that Jack Grealish could be set to play from the start. Having the Englishman in the playing eleven will be a cause of concern for the hosts as well. Keeping the playmaker quiet will be crucial for Spurs and that job may be given to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. If the Dane can prevent the Villa No.10 from getting into the game, the North Londoners could dominate proceedings.
The hosts themselves have some irrepressible attackers in their ranks. With the likes of Gareth Bale, Heung-min Son and Harry Kane, they can create a lot of chances and convert them as well.
Tottenham and Mason will be aware of the need to get maximum points from the remaining games. Villa's form has been inconsistent so it is difficult to see them getting anything from this match. With the talent the hosts have, it should be another three points for Spurs.
