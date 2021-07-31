Former Tottenham Player Urges Club to Sell Capt. Hugo Lloris

Graham Roberts, who played as a defender for Tottenham Hotspur, told Football FanCast (via Express) that the club should sell Hugo Lloris.
The Frenchman who is also the captain of the team arrived from Lyon in the summer of 2012 and established himself as the first choice. In the 2015/16 season, the keeper was made the skipper and cemented himself as one of the most important members of the squad.
Spurs have recently signed another keeper in Pierluigi Gollini from Atalanta, and he is expected to challenge the France international. It is this reason, along with Lloris entering the final year of his contract that prompted the comments from Roberts.
The former player said:
“If he doesn’t sign a contract, he has to go because we don’t want to lose him for nothing. Maybe. If he doesn’t sign a contract, you don’t want to play a goalkeeper that at the end of the season is going to walk out.”
The signing of the Atalanta keeper shows that the north Londoners are keeping an eye on the future given that the player is only 26, which is quite young for a keeper. Hugo Lloris, on the other hand, will be turning 35 this year and it is doubtful as to how much more he has left at the highest level.
A problem that Spurs might have to deal with is that their captain would not want to become the second choice. The one advantage the club has is their participation in the UEFA Conference League.
They would start as one of the favourites for the tournament and that should give the new arrival plenty of chances to play. This kind of challenge will tell the fans what new boss Nuno Espirito Santo is made of. If the Portuguese can handle this situation, it bodes well for Spurs.
Tottenham have looked to make some moves in the summer and could continue to do so as the window goes on. Lloris has given the north Londoners many years of exceptional service, but the time may be right to decide on the captain's future.
