20/21 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Season Preview

Under the guidance of Jose Mourinho, Spurs managed to finish sixth place in the Premier League last season, and with that qualified for the Europa League. Where can they go this season?
The departure of Mauricio Pochettino was one of the biggest talking points of this past season as the club had been coming off a Champions League final appearance, but got off to a disastrous start. And to Mourinho’s credit, he eventually managed to steady the ship, which means he will now be looking to accomplish bigger things this season.
Spurs have made a couple of smart moves in the transfer window by signing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Matt Doherty from Southampton and Wolves respectively. Both have Premier League experience, and more importantly, fit in to the system that their new manager likes his team to play.
The first hurdle they will have to overcome is the qualifying rounds to reach the group stages of the Europa League competition. To reach that stage, Spurs will have to play three one-off games which then makes the start to the 20/21 season a lot more difficult.
However, it will be a good way for Mourinho to know where his team stands, right off the bat, and he will know what to expect from this season’s group of players. They start their Premier League campaign with a very tough game against a much improved Everton squad.
Regarding outgoing players, the departure of Jan Vertonghen will deprive the squad of a lot of experience and leadership, so other players will have to step up.
This will be required when the club trying to reach the group stage of the Europa League. If they fail to do so, it will have financial consequences that will be especially harsh, given the economic conditions of the current COVID pandemic.
Spurs fans will be hoping to see players such as Steven Bergwijn, Tanguy Ndombele and Gedson Fernandes make a much bigger impression this season. There will be particular scrutiny on the performances of Ndombele, the club’s record signing, after he was suggested to have fallen out with the manager.
If he is able to turn his form around and contribute in a positive manner, the entire squad will benefit, and Spurs can really tap their full potential. Mourinho will be vying for a Champions League qualification slot this season, but it will be very tough to get there, given the competition that finished above Tottenham last season.
Season Preview Series: Chelsea Liverpool Arsenal Manchester City Manchester United
