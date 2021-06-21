Nuno Espirito Santo New Frontrunner to Fill Tottenham Vacancy

Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo to become their new manager as per a report in talkSPORT.
After sacking Jose Mourinho in April, Spurs had former player Ryan Mason appointed on an interim basis. Since then, they have not been able to get anyone to take over on a permanent basis. Actually, the search has gone so poorly it’s both comic and tragical.
Now, it looks like they have settled on Nuno, with new Sporting Director Fabio Paratici, considering him the number one choice, according to the report.
His work with Wolves has impressed the director sufficiently enough to make him a strong contender for the managerial position.
The Portuguese has been linked with a move to Everton and Crystal Palace since leaving Molineux. Spurs are looking at Nuno after their talks with Paulo Fonseca broke down. The club also backed away from appointing former Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso.
The person Tottenham choose for this job is crucial as it can play a part in deciding Harry Kane’s future. Keeping hold of the England captain would certainly improve the club’s prospects. While the former Wolves boss isn’t the biggest name in the market, he has shown that he can succeed in the Premier League.
In his time at Molineux, the Portuguese made Wolves a force to be reckoned with and took them to the Europa League. Managing Spurs will be a step up and it is going to be a test of the 47-year-old’s ability.
The sooner the north Londoners can settle on a candidate, the better it is for them. Pre-season should be starting soon and for a club to do so without someone at the helm won’t be ideal.
After a promising start last season, Spurs lost their way towards the end of the campaign and could only finish seventh. That got them a place in the new UEFA competition, the Conference League.
Improving on this would be one of their main goals heading into 2021/22.
In Nuno Espirito Santo, Tottenham would get a manager who likes to play exciting football while focusing on defensive solidity. This move, should they finally be able to close the deal, has the potential to take Spurs in a new and hopefully successful direction.
