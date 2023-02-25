Tottenham Hotspur vs San Antonio Spurs: Tale of the Tape

Spurs are a beloved team; both in the English Premier League and in America’s National Basketball Association you have two massive global sports juggernauts. What Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are to the PL, the L.A. Lakers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat are to the NBA.
Tottenham Hotspur and the San Antonio Spurs, from a brand awareness standpoint, are among the best in their respective league, but not quite in that top tier, elite rarified air. So let’s break it down and do a compare/contrast.
Other Tale of the Tapes
College Basketball Coach Tony Bennett vs Classic Crooner Tony Bennett
Manchester United vs FC Barcelona
Estimated Club Value
According to Forbes, in their latest rankings, Tottenham are the tenth most valuable soccer/football club in the world, with a valuation of $2.35 billion. Their operating income is $127 million. Meanwhile San Antonio is 20th among NBA franchises, with a $2 billion plus valuation. They have an operating income of $99 million.
Edge THFC
Location
London is one of the finest cities in the world, every single person on Earth needs to visit it, at least once. However, the neighborhood around White Hart Lane is kind of mixed. It’s in transition, and sort of eclectic.
As for San Antonio, it’s far from the most exciting and/or interesting place in the world. The Alamo City had a nice riverwalk, great Mexican food and…and…..
Edge Tottenham
Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs
Kick: Sun Feb 26, 1:30pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London UK
Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Chelsea
Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK
PL Form: Tottenham WLWWL Chelsea LDDDW
Championship History
The San Antonio Spurs had the highest winning percentage in major pro sports from 1997-2019. The team has not won fewer than 60% of its game in any season over that span. They have five championships, six conference titles and 22 division titles. They thrive on being under-the-radar, overlooked and “unsexy.”
(Which they are to a very surprising level given their rich recent history)
Tottenham only have three trophies since 1984 (Two league cups ’98-’99 and ’07-’08) and one FA Cup ’90-’91. They haven’t won anything at all since 2008, and only won the first division title twice. At least they have eight FA Cups to their credit, which is impressive.
This is a huge rout. Big edge to San Antonio.
Current Face of the Franchise
Tim Duncan, who has two nicknames “Old Man Riverwalk” and “The Big Fundamental,” retired in 2016. He is right up there with The Admiral David Robinson as the all-time faces of the franchise.
The current team is pretty awful, and their star players aren’t legendary by any means.
Meanwhile Tottenham has the England captain, and the face of the Three Lions franchise in scoring sensation Harry Kane.
Big Edge: Tottenham
Leadership
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich “gets it.” He often speaks out on the most hot button sociopolitical issues of the day, and his takes are spot on. Perhaps no one in pro sports understands current events as well as Pop does.
Tottenham doesn’t have anybody like him.
Fan base
No contest, Tottenham Hotspur usually rank in the top 15 on those lists of most support global football clubs. And footy is the world’s most popular sport. The San Antonio Spurs have their army of passionate fans, but THFC dwarfs that number.
Big Edge #COYS
Overall winner: Spurs 4, Spurs 2
Tottenham takes this tale of the tape 4-2.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.
Comments
Yidal says
Bit of fun i guess but spurs squad alone are worth 600 million US let alone then looking at the clubs franchise worldwide.
History is also not only what has been won.
Yidal says
Tottenhams owners are looking for 1 billion pound sterling to seek taking into account the plans in place for new stadium
Steve says
You do realise that the distance of both Spurs is the same as the other from central of there city. No way San Antonio draws London.
Tottenham were recently valued by Forbes at $600m with a revenue of $293m.
Forbes have SA Spurs at $1Billion, with a $172m revenue.
The value of SA Spurs is skewed due to a recent long term TV deal with ESPN has inflated the values of all NBA sides. Tottenham takes on a new TV deal themselves next year (double NBA one) and will move into a state of the art new stadium which costs over $750m. When moved in there value will go way above that of the SA Spurs akin to there North London Rivals. The biggest difference between the two will be the revenue. SA Spurs will stay at $172m, whilst Tottenham’s revenue will balloon to well over $500m a season, akin to that what Arsenal and Chelsea get right now. SA Spurs value is based on status symbol whilst Tottenham’s is on balance sheets. Also SA Spurs do not own there own venue, they have a stadium deal with the local government similar to many American Franchises. Tottenham FC will be paying for every penny of there new stadium and own the land, bricks and mortar, they also own a lot of the projects around the ground which is undergoing redevelopment including 800 homes, hotel, shopping centres and retail outlets, similar to Patriots place.
Steve says
Nearly forgot the 10year contract Tottenham have signed with the NFL whereby they get a minimum of 2 games a year, on top of this they will get decent revenue from non football activities too through concerts and other such entertainments. The new stadium will have two surfaces, one for Tottenham and the other for the other days of entertainment. NFL and Football will be played on two different surfaces with one being retractable. Naming rights for the stadium will give Tottenham a huge chunk of money also. Tottenham’s hope is to have an NFL Franchise within the stadium which would create massive revenues for the Tottenham brand.
SP says
Sorry, I know it is meant to be a bit of fun, but basing the ‘History of Success’ on an arbitrary date excluding most of Tottenham’s major honours is ludicrous. Apart from anything else, it omits three European trophies – a level of achievement for which there is no American equivalent.
Ralph says
LOL THFC valued at $600M, in reality already way over $1.5bn and after new stadia minimum $2bn. At least get your facts right.
Adrian Bell says
I’ve read a version of this before. Both times it seems that bizarre attempts have been made to skew it in the SA Spurs favour.
Don’t get me wrong – they are a class act themselves. Any team with such a name has my support.
OTOH, the location was given to SA Spurs in the earlier example! I mean – WTF??
This time a comparison is made between two players, one of which is well-known locally and the other is already a name around the whole world. Taking the success of each to date is repeating an earlier point and is irrelevant. If you were looking for the most successful member of the team to date then it wouldn’t be our Harry, who’s barely past being a baby. It’s inappropriate to select on one basis then compare on another.
I have nothing against the SA Spurs. I just would expect to see a post put together a little more competently, where the bias is not so obvious.
JimB says
I enjoyed the article. Not to be taken at all seriously. As others have said, a bit of fun.
I can’t say that I really follow basketball. The athleticism and skill of the players is incredible but, to me, the game itself is only really interesting as a contest in the final few minutes. Equally, I can appreciate that many Americans or basketball fans have little to no interest in football (soccer). A chaque un son gout….
But all that said, simply because of the name and my lifelong devotion to Tottenham Hotspur, my NBA team is San Antonio Spurs. And I have long been impressed by how consistent they are. To sustain excellence over so many years is truly a great achievement. I sincerely hope that SA’s London namesake can take a leaf out of that book and press on in the years ahead from the excellent Premier League season that they are currently having.
Mike Organ says
Here’s an idea. Why don’t the two Spurs link up commercially and then Tottenham can take SA Spurs to markets they wouldn’t in their wildest dreams get close to (and some they didnt know existed like Africa) seeing as Soccer is a world game where as Basketball is a minor world sport with little or no impact in Asia or Africa which are two massive markets for Soccer as well as the other 3 continents of cause. I am afraid however that if this union did take place SA Spurs would by necessity be the junior partner and that’s something Americans find hard to take as they usually think the world stops at the east and west coasts of the America’s. Sorry SA Spurs go south and who even plays Basketball but everyone and his dog dreams of playing Premier league Soccer :).