Ryan Mason Says He’s Ready for Permanent Spurs Manager Job

New interim Tottenham Hotspur manager boss Ryan Mason has been year before. He served in the same role, as caretaker boss, during April-May 2021, in the wake of Jose Mouriho’s sacking. Now he’s back in this role, following the Black Monday dismissal of interim boss Cristian Stellini.

In that span, Tottenham has two more managers, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte, meaning that Mason has been an assistant under four different managers, in just two years, at the north London club.

With experience like that, it is no wonder that the 31-year-old feels ready to take the job on a permanent basis, should he be offered the gig.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick off: Thurs. April 27, 8:15, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 34% Manchester United 39% Draw 27%

“Obviously I’m ready and if that situation happens it obviously means I have done a good job,” Ryan Mason said at a press conference today, ahead of his first match in charge again.

“But that is obviously in the future of four five six weeks’ time, the immediate thought is the game on Thursday and the game on Sunday. We have big weeks before anyone in here can start to think of that situation.

“I have been coaching six years, which I think is a long time … You have to be ready and I am ready. I don’t doubt that. It’s just business. We’ve got a really, really big game Thursday and another one on Sunday. The focus on my behalf and the group is just to prepare for that.”

It is obvious- Mason is indeed young, so much so that he’s even younger than some of the players he leads. But it might not be a bad idea to hand him the keys. Why not? Nothing else has worked. Mauricio Pochettino, set to take the reins at arch-rival Chelsea now, was the last successful manager that Spurs had. And even he couldn’t end the infamous trophy drought.

Mourinho, Santo and Conte all flopped badly. Daniel Levy, who is the real, actual problem here, not the manager(s) made a trio of disaster hires. He might whiff on this one again.

Maybe Ryan Mason isn’t the guy to clean up this deep, multi-layered mess, but it can’t hurt to try and go with some new young blood though!

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories