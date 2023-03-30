Spursy doesn’t even begin to describe it. Tottenham Hotspur may sit fourth in the table, still, but it is all unraveling. Manager Antonio Conte made it clear he wanted the sack, and the club sacked him over the international break.

Cristian Stellini is in charge in the interim, but a manager search is now underway at White Hart Lane. Club Managing Director Fabio Paratici is under a worldwide ban by FIFA, and just yesterday that suspension got extended.

Tottenham vs Everton FYIs

Kick Off: Mon. Apr. 3, 2023, at 8pm UK at Goodison Park

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 43% Draw 29% Everton 28%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 4th, 49 pts DWLWW Everton 15th, 26 pts DWDLL

Tottenham Team News

It’s fair to say that Paratici may not be long for his time with Tottenham. So those are just the issues with the off-the-pitch guys and club leadership. Now as for the guys on the pitch, let’s start with the statement on Emerson Royal, which was released over the international break.

The club said that Royal has “suffered meniscus injury to his left knee with Brazil last week” and that he will “undergo surgery before beginning his rehabilitation with Spurs medical staff.”

He hasn’t officially joined Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL) in the out for the rest of the season club, but if he does return this term, it will be very late in the campaign.

Also sidelined on Monday night are Yves Bissouma (foot) and Ben Davies (hamstring). There is some good news though as Richarlison (undisclosed) could be back.

Meanwhile Hugo Lloris (knee), Ivan Perisic (calf) and Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) are moving closer towards a return. It remains to be seen though if this match will come too soon for any and all of them, or not.

As for the Toffees, they have only two fitness concerns- Andros Townsend (knee) is out while Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh) is a doubt.

