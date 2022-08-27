Tottenham Team News vs Nottingham Forest: Romero, Skipp

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur will look to keep their tremendous start to the season going when they face Nottingham Forest this weekend. If Spurs can keep their undefeated start to the season going, it will be just the second time they have achieved that feat during the Premier League era. The last time they went four games undefeated to start a season was under Mauricio Pochettino in 2016/17.

They would finish second that year.

Their opponents will be no easy beats. Nottingham Forest has started their first season in the top flight, this millennium, fairly well. The Tricky Trees have a win, a loss and a draw to their name after three match weeks. They also perform well historically against the Whites of North London.

Forest have failed to win in just three of their last nine league fixtures against Tottenham.

Tottenham at Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kick-off: Sunday, Aug 28, 4:30 pm local, City Ground

Google Result Probability: Nottingham victory 14% Draw 20% West Ham victory 66%

Team News

Cristian Romero will definitely miss this fixture. The Argentine defender picked up a thigh injury in the Battle of the Bridge against Chelsea. It is highly unlikely we see him back in first team action this month.

The only other injury concern for Conte’s men is Oliver Skipp. Honestly, I can’t remember the last time I did a Spurs team news that didn’t include him. We expect the crocked Englishman to be out until at least the beginning of September. Or until his next injury setback befalls him.

Elsewhere, attacking option Lucas Moura and forgotten man Bryan Gil were both conspicuous by their absence in first team training this week. Both are facing late fitness tests to prove they are ready for this fixture.

Stueys Two Cents

This is a battle between two sides I quite enjoy watching. Antonio Conte’s Tottenham can be brilliant to watch when they are firing on all cylinders. They are the real deal, and I expect them to have a say in the title race this season.

Nottingham Forest is a big club, and they are back where they deserve to be, in English football’s top flight. I am loving having them back in the EPL, even if it is just for nostalgic reasons. I also like the fact they have no shirt sponsor on the front of their kits. Miss this one at your peril. Spurs vs Forest is never a dull fixture, and I expect this matchup to be no different.

