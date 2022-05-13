It’s a quick turnaround for Antonio Conte’s men, as they have just two and a half days to prepare for the visit of Burnley. The Clarets head into this match, looking to complete their first league double over Tottenham in almost fifty years.
They won their first contest with Spurs at Turf Moor earlier this season with a 71st-minute header from defender Ben Mee. That victory would prove to be the last for the club under the reign of Sean Dyche. Should Mike Jackson repeat the same trick as his predecessor, Burnley will become just the fourth side to complete a top division league double over an Antonio Conte-managed side. They would join the ranks of Italy’s Juventus and Sampdoria, along with Manchester City.
Tottenham kept their top four hopes alive with a massive 3-0 victory over arch-rivals Arsenal last time out. Harry Kane run-amok, scoring a penalty and a header. Heung Min-son got in on the act, completing the rout just after halftime.
Spurs now sit in fifth place, just one point behind Arsenal with only two matches remaining.
Tottenham vs Burnley
When is it? Sunday, May 15th, 2022 12 PM PM UK Time.
Where is it? Tottenham Stadium, London
Who’s in form? Tottenham (LDWDW) Burnley (DWWLL)
Starting XI Prediction:
Team News
Tottenham’s injury situation has gotten slightly worse following the victory over Arsenal. With just two matches to go, any injury could be a season-ender. Spurs fans will hope that the hip injury that prevented Argentine Cristian Romero from playing in the North London derby is just a minor one. Let’s look at the latest comments from Antonio Conte regarding his injured players.
Cristian Romero (Hip)
“This is bad news, bad news because he received a hit on his hip in the (training) game yesterday. Honestly the first time, the players and medical department didn’t think it was a serious problem. Instead, the problem is not serious, serious – but I think that he has not the possibility to recover for his last two games.”
Japhet Tanganga (Knee)
“With Japhet, the medical [team] tried to find a solution, but in the end, it was best for the player to have this surgery to clear his knee. He will be ready next season.”
Oliver Skipp (Groin)
“I have spoken with the doctors and they said to me that the surgery went well. For sure, Oliver will be ready for pre-season, for next season.”
Matt Doherty (Knee)
I think the first visit with the doctor said he can recover without surgery. This type of situation different opinions and make best decision. Seven – eight weeks before he recovers. For this reason, his season has finished. It’s a pity because to lose a player like him rest of the season not good for us. Also, Tanganaga and Skipp are not available for us. Bad news for us on one hand, but on the other hand, I think we have solutions to try and cope with the situation until the end of the season.”
Sergio Reguilón (Groin)
“He hasn’t had a training session with us. Honestly, I don’t know. It’s only two weeks until the end of the season and I’m not sure if he’ll be back.”
Tottenham’s injury list is certainly mounting, and they will hope that injuries won’t derail their top four push in the final two games of the season.
