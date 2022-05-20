After a stuttering run-in, Spurs have taken pole position in the top four race. They achieved this on the back of a sensational 3-0 victory over direct rivals Arsenal. They then followed it up with a 1-0 victory over relegation candidate Burnley. The math for Tottenham is simple coming into the last day of the 2021/22 season: win and they will play Champions League football next year. They couldn’t have requested a more favorable opponent as Antonio Conte’s men travel to Carrow Road to face EPL whipping boys Norwich.
Tottenham has lost just one of their last 10 league matches at Carrow Road. That defeat happened in the early days of Mauricio Pochettino’s reign in 2014. In the reverse fixture this season, Tottenham easily disposed of the Canaries in front of their home fans 3-0.
Norwich vs Tottenham FYIs
When is it? Sunday, May 22nd, 2022 4 PM UK Time.
Where is it? Carrow Road, Norwich.
Who’s in form? Norwich (DLLLL) Tottenham (DWDWW)
What are the odds? Norwich (+1200) Tottenham (-450) Draw (+550)
Team News
Let’s see who is off the table as far as selection goes in the last match of the season for Tottenham Hotspur.
There are no unfamiliar names and not a lot of fresh news regarding Spurs injuries, but let’s run through them, nonetheless. Here is the latest from Italian gaffer Antonio Conte regarding the injuries in his squad:
Cristian Romero (Hip)
“Cuti is trying in his mind to recover for the last game against Norwich but honestly, we don’t know [about his availability for this weekend].”
Japhet Tanganga (Knee)
“With Japhet, the medical [team] tried to find a solution, but in the end, it was best for the player to have this surgery to clear his knee. He will be ready next season.”
Oliver Skipp (Groin)
“I have spoken with the doctors and they said to me that the surgery went well. For sure, Oliver will be ready for pre-season, for next season.”
Matt Doherty (Knee)
“I think the first visit with the doctor said he can recover without surgery. This type of situation different opinions and make best decision. Seven – eight weeks before he recovers. For this reason, his season has finished. It’s a pity because to lose a player like him rest of the season not good for us. Also, Tanganaga and Skipp are not available for us. Bad news for us on one hand, but on the other hand, I think we have solutions to try and cope with the situation until the end of the season.”
Sergio Reguilón (Groin)
“Sergio is out and not available for the rest of the season as there are ten days left.”
Spurs fans will hope things don’t get all Spursy this weekend. Even a draw at Carrow Road will secure their place at the top table of European football next season.
