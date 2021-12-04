Tottenham Team News vs Norwich: Romero and Lo Celso Remain Out

Tottenham managed to get some semblance of normalcy to what has been a nightmare of a season last time out. They achieved a win over After Extra Time favorites Brentford in Gameweek 14, the next match sees the Lilywhites welcome Norwich City to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Spurs are searching for a third Premier League victory on the trot. Historically, the Canaries have been a bit of a bogey side for Spurs, but recent times have seen Tottenham buck that trend somewhat. They are undefeated in the last five Premier League fixtures against Norwich.
Tottenham vs Norwich FYIs:
Kick-off time: 2 PM GMT, 5th December 2021
Form Guide (All Competitions): Tottenham (WDWLW) Norwich (LWWDD)
Norwich did win their last match-up, a fifth-round FA Cup clash, on penalties in 2020. The Canaries form has improved exponentially recently. They have not tasted defeat in the league since the first day of November.
Should other results go their way, a victory here for Spurs would see them jump into the fourth spot, in with a game in hand.
That’s the back story, now let’s see which Spurs players are going to miss this clash.
There is not a great deal of new news to report from the Tottenham treatment room. As a matter of fact, there is nothing new. Argentina pair Cristian Romero and Gio Lo Celso are both on the injured list, with differing degrees of seriousness.
Cristian Romero’s hamstring injury is still keeping him sidelined. Antonio Conte reluctantly admitted that the Argentine defender is unlikely to see first-team action until 2022 at this stage.
Gio Lo Celso’s injury is slightly less serious, but he won’t be fit in time for this one. His knee injury is still troubling him. Manager Antonio Conte had a promising update concerning the midfielder. He had this to say in his pre-match press conference:
“…after the game against Norwich, he (Lo Celso) will start to have training sessions with us.”
Youngster Dane Scarlett is still unavailable for selection as well, although it is unlikely he would have been considered for selection regardless.
Despite their recent uptick in form, I still don't trust Spurs to win the games they are supposed to. With that in mind, I am going to sit on the fence here and predict a draw here between the Lilywhites and the Canaries.
