Tottenham Team News vs NS Mura: Romero, Lo Celso, Skipp

After successfully banking their first three league points of the Antonio Conte era, Tottenham Hotspur’s focus must now shift to the UEFA Conference League and their midweek match against Slovenian side NS Mura.
Spurs remain undefeated under their new manager’s tutelage and will expect to keep that run going here against a team they brushed aside 5-1 in matchday two of this UEFA Conference League.
Spurs sit second in Group G of Europe’s least fancied club competition, whilst Mura is dead last, having failed to pick up a point as of yet. The Slovenians are in the middle of a horrible run and haven’t picked up a victory in any competition since the middle of October.
If Tottenham has any real ambition of winning this trophy, they cannot afford any slip-ups here.
Realistically they should pick up the victory without too much trouble, unless something truly ‘Spursy’ was to occur.
NS Mura vs Tottenham FYIs:
Kick-off time: 5.45 PM Local Time, 25 November Thursday
Form Guide (All Competitions): NS Mura (DLLLD) Tottenham (LLWDW)
Let’s take a look at the team news for Tottenham as they head to Slovenia to face NS Mura.
One player who will definitely miss will be the Argentine center back Cristian Romero as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury. Even if he was fit to play, he’d miss this one due to the red card he received on the last UEFA Conference League matchday against Vitesse.
His fellow Argentine, Gio Lo Celso, is still somewhat of a mystery. Conte played his cards close to his chest when asked about the midfielder prior to the league match at the weekend. We are still none the wiser, as to his fitness situation, as this goes to print.
This is a fixture you would usually expect to see Lo Celso play in, so the player will be disappointed to miss this one as starts have not been forthcoming so far this season. One player I expect to definitely see out there is Oliver Skipp.
The defensive midfielder missed the victory against Leeds at the weekend as he was serving a one-match suspension for having reached his yellow card limit.
He will be fresh for this one and keen to get back into the rhythm of playing immediately. I expect a very easy win for Spurs here. The Premier League side will heap the misery on to what has been a painful European experience for NS Mura.
