Tottenham Hotspur hosts Sheffield United on Saturday in a matchup of two of the most injury-prone clubs in the Premier League. As things currently stand, Chelsea is the most injury-riddled, as the only side with double figure senior team players in the treatment room.

Sheffield aren’t far behind, with seven sidelined (and two more that are questionable), while Tottenham have six in the infirmary.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 16, 3pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

PL Position, Form: Sheffield United 17th, 1pt, DLLL Tottenham 2nd, 10 pts, WWWD

Google Result Probability: Sheffield United 9% Draw 15% Tottenham 76%

For Spurs, having all these players injured is costing them 10s of thousands in £s every day. The Blades have a smaller payroll, of course, but their injured players are costing them thousands of GBPs.

Team News for Both Sides

Cristian Romero (thigh/hamstring) is the only injured Spurs player who could come back into the team for this one. Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso have injuries in the same area of their body, but are still on the road to recovery. Alfie Whiteman remains out with an ankle problem while Bryan Gil is on-the-shelf with a groin problem.

Rodrigo Bentancur remains a long-term injury absentee as he returns a torn ACL.

Shifting to Sheffield, John Egan (knee problem) and Yasser Larouci (lower back issue) could be in contention to feature here while the list of seven players out are:

John Fleck (leg) Max Lowe (ankle), Rhian Brewster (thigh), Ismaila Coulibaly (knee), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh), Daniel Jebbison (groin) and Ben Osborn (groin)

