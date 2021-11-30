Tottenham Team News vs Brentford: Romero, Lo Celso, Scarlett

In what has been nothing short of a dumpster fire of a season so far, Spurs had a reprieve last Premier League matchday when their fixture with Burnley was postponed due to inclement weather. Due to that cancellation, their last competitive fixture remains that embarrassing defeat against the lowest-ranked side in European club competition, NS Mura.
I’m sure the bitter taste of that defeat is one the first-team squad is itching to wash out of their mouths. They couldn’t have asked for better opposition to bounce back against. This matchday they face Brentford in a unique London derby.
Spurs have not tasted defeat against the Bees since just after WWII, 1948 to be exact. I guess the flipside to that is that if any Spurs side is primed to break that record it is this one.
Sorry Spurs fans, I’ll just move on to the team news.
Tottenham vs Brentford FYIs:
Kick-off time: 7:30 PM GMT, 2nd December 2021
Tottenham Starting XI Prediction: go here
Premier League Preview Pod: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Tottenham (LWDWL) Brentford (LLLDW)
I guess the good news about not playing on the weekend just passed is the fact that the likelihood of sustaining any injuries is slim to none. This is all to say that Tottenham’s injury list has not grown, nor has it shrunk at all.
Argentine duo Cristian Romero and Gio Lo Celso both remain out. Romero will certainly miss this one. The last time we got an update on his injury status was when Antonio Conte informed the press it was a ‘pretty bad one’. The summer signing has found himself integral in the Spurs defense so he will be a big miss.
Gio Lo Celso will be disappointed at the timing of his injury. He clearly wasn’t fancied by Nuno Espirito Santo, starting just two fixtures under the Portuguese. With Antonio Conte now at the helm, he would’ve had a chance to show what he can do under the new gaffer, but injury struck on international duty and has derailed those plans.
Youngster Dane Scarlett is also still unavailable for selection. An ankle complaint continues to rule him out of action for the foreseeable future.
Much like the Burnley game, three points are necessary to stop Tottenham from spiraling into crisis. I fancy the Bees to get a point here though. They seem to rise to the occasion against bigger sides.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind