Tottenham Team News vs United: Romero, Gil, Bentancur

Just a few minutes into the new season, Tottenham Hotspur suffered a fresh injury, to Argentine centre-back Cristian Romero. His head injury has him in concussion protocol, and first year manager Ange Postecoglou says the club will take it very cautious with him.

In other words, don’t expect to see him for the home opener against Manchester United.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick off: Sat. Aug 19, 5:30, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 34% Manchester United 40% Draw 26%

PL Form, Position: Tottenham D, 1pt, 9th United W, 3pts, 7th

Other Tottenham Team News

Romero is far from the only injury absentee for Spurs in this one. Bryan Gil (groin), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Fraser Forster (back) and Alfie Whiteman (ankle) are all on the shelf.

2023-24 is set to be major crossroads season for Spurs. Having slumped to an 8th place finish last season, their worst since 2009, this is their first campaign without European football in a decade and a half.

Are they going to stay down at this level? Especially now that their franchise player of all franchise players Harry Kane has moved on?

Or will they take the financial windfall brought in by the sale of Kane to Bayern Munich and rebuild the squad effectively? Stay tuned, as this is a long-running reality series.

