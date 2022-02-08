Tottenham Team News vs Southampton: Romero, Dier, Tanganga, Skipp

The Spurs and the Saints face each other in Premier League action after both securing safe passage to the fifth round of the FA Cup. Ending Tottenham’s 14-year trophy drought is the top priority for Antonio Conte.
Qualifying for the Champions League is almost like a trophy itself, and because of the London side’s uptick in form, it is a distinct possibility. Despite defeat to Chelsea in their last league fixture, Spurs’ top-four destiny is still in their own hands. Three points are a must here.
It has been almost 20 years since Southampton has avoided defeat in both Premier League fixtures in the same season.
That is on the line here for Ralph Hasenhüttl’s men after they secured a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s earlier this season. It is a tall order for Southampton. They haven’t won away at Tottenham since a 2016 victory.
That was a 2-1 victory at White Hart Lane.
Tottenham vs Southampton FYIs
Starting XI Prediction: go here
When is it? Kick-off time: Wednesday 9th February, 7.45 PM
Where is it? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Who’s in form? Tottenham (WLWLW) Southampton (WWLDW)
What are the odds? Tottenham (-165) Draw (+310) Southampton (+475)
Premier League Podcast: Listen here
Let’s see how Tottenham’s squad is shaping up heading into this Premier League fixture.
Fitness levels are at a good level in North London. Long-term absentee Cristian Romero returned to the starting lineup in the FA Cup. The return of the Argentine is huge for the Spurs defense, which has been brittle.
It was a timely return as the man who had performed so admirably in Romero’s absence, Eric Dier, remains unavailable for selection for the Lilywhites. Even if the Englishman passes a late fitness test, it is unlikely he will start this fixture.
If Dier is part of the squad, expect him to be named on the bench.
The defensive issues continue with Japhet Tanganga, almost certain to miss with a knee injury. The makeshift center back is at least a week or two away from being available for selection
Central midfielder Oliver Skipp is out with a groin strain. There is no date set for his return. Londoner Harry Winks has performed admirably in his absence, and the Spurs faithful will hope that will continue.
Spurs historically do the business against Southampton. I expect nothing different here.
With a top 4 position on the line, I expect Antonio Conte’s men to secure the three points. 3-1 Tottenham.
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on TwitterFollow paulmbanks
[…] Supply hyperlink […]