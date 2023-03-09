Richarlison Slams Antonio Conte’s Decision to Drop Him

It is all starting to come apart at Tottenham Hotspur. Star forward Richarlison overtly hit out at manager Antonio Conte, and his public vitriol conveys just how much discord and discontent is present at the club right now. Spurs played AC Milan to a goalless draw tonight, in the second leg of their UCL knockout round tie.

The result got them bounced from this year’s Champions League tournament, and thus preserves their trophy drought (2008) for yet another season. Here is what Richarlison said to the media in post match.

“This season has been shit…I was coming off two good wins against West Ham and Chelsea and suddenly he [Conte] puts me on the bench. I didn’t understand.”

Wow! The Brazilian did not hold back, even getting a bit NSFW there with his commentary. You can understand his frustration, as he’s spent a lot of time on the injured list, due to his hamstring problem. Then, when he comes back, he quickly gets benched. While Spurs are not technically, or mathematically eliminated from the league title race yet, it’s just not going to happen. They are 18 points behind their bitter North London rivals for the top spot, with just 12 matches left.

Antonio Conte, back on the sidelines after having missed a few matches due to gall bladder surgery, is looking at the club’s silverware drought with a tone of being resigned to the fate.

“In terms of history, these two clubs are on totally different levels,” the Italian said, as he designated his own club Milan won the Serie A title last season, whereas we scraped through (to top 4) by a miracle. If people think 13-14 months is enough to become competitive, then they are completely wrong.”

“I understand the fans don’t have patience because for a long time Tottenham are not winning.”

That sounds like a man who just does not want to be in the gig that he currently has (more on that in the next post). Upper management have to be alarmed by these remarks. Conte, who is often fiery, conveyed a tone of submission and defeatism. He also implied that the club’s woes are not his fault, and that the issue lies with the roster he inherited. Oh by the way, it is already time to preview the next game, with Nottingham Forest visiting White Hart Lane for a match that kicks off about 60 hours from now.

I guess this qualifies as our “Team News” post in our preview content. After all, Richarlison may be suspended for that match. Conte might have an uncertain fate for that match too.

