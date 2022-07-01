Richarlison Transfer Confirmed by Tottenham Hotspur and Everton

It is official now- Brazilian striker Richarlison is leaving Everton and joining Tottenham Hotspur. His move will set a new transfer fee record for the club. That amount is said to be in the region of £60 million. According to multiple outlets that broke the news yesterday, Spurs will likely pay an initial £50 million, with as much as £10m possible in performance-based add-ons.
The 25-year-old, who scored 10 goals and registered five assists in 30 Premier League matches for Everton FC last season, has signing a new five-year deal.
It’s very difficult to say goodbye to a place that has become my home; fans who welcomed as if I were one of them; and a club that treated me kindly and helped me develop my sense of community and empathy. Neighter all the love I have is enough to thank you. Love you!?? pic.twitter.com/8V7Wvgdoer
— Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) July 1, 2022
Richarlison becomes the fourth signing of the summer for Spurs, joining Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster, Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic and Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma.
An official club statement from Tottenham reads: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Richarlison from Everton, subject to a work permit.” So it’s not totally signed, sealed, delivered at this point, but almost there. Just some Ts to cross and Is to dot.
An Everton FC statement reads: “Richarlison has completed a transfer from Everton to Tottenham Hotspur for an undisclosed fee. Everyone at Everton would like to thank Richarlison for his service and commitment during his time with the Club.”
Richarlison was a hot commodity this summer transfer window, being linked with multiple clubs, including Chelsea. Watch this space.
