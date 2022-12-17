Richarlison Sidelined for Up to Six Weeks with Hamstring Injury

The results of the scan are in, and it is not good for Richarlison and Tottenham Hotspur. The extent of the damage to the Brazilian’s hamstring is worse than feared, as he’s set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

According to Football.London, the scan results show that he could be on the shelf for up to five or maybe even six weeks.

With that timeline, he wouldn’t return to action until around the beginning of the February, and that means he’ll miss some key fixtures, including: the North London derby on Jan 15, the first league clash against Manchester City, and maybe even the reverse fixture against Man City on February 5. There is also a FA Cup clash against Portsmouth on January 7.

Tottenham return to action on Boxing Day against Brentford. Brazil, heavily favored to win the World Cup, were ousted by eventual third place finishers Croatia in the quarterfinals.

On a side note, Richarlison got a conversation provoking tattoo, of the Brazilian national team, and there seems to be a call to have it removed. So much so that his national teammate Neymar even sent him tens of thousands of dollars to get that task completed. More on that here.

