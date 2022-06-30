Richarlison Heading to Tottenham Hotspur on Club Record Breaking Deal

Tottenham are not messing around this summer transfer window. Antonio Conte was handed a nice war chest from his bosses/ownership group, and he’s making use of it.
It’s the off-season for all club competition, most of the current international play is just meaningless friendlies, so you know what that means? The summer silly season, i.e. time to talk some transfer rumors, and other assorted random news items, is fully here, and Spurs are among its winners. Now they look set to sign Richarlison, and make history.
Tottenham have signed Richarlison on a permanent deal, here we go! First part of paperworks now signed with Everton, after full agreement on personal terms. ????? #THFC
Fee will be £50m guaranteed plus add-ons. Richarlison, on his way for medical tests in Brasil. Done deal. pic.twitter.com/r5zFOJPK1f
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2022
There is a ton of buzz right now, with The Guardian describing “the impending arrival of Richarlison for £50m. He was the star man for an underwhelming Everton side last season, directly contributing to 15 of their 43 Premier League goals (35%).
“Everton have been reluctant to cash in on one of their best players, but Financial Fair Play rules have prompted them to sell the Brazil international.”
Another outlet places the transfer fee sharply higher, and at an amount that would make him the most expensive Spurs acquisition of all time, stating that this is: “expected to be a club-record fee in the region of £60 million, sources have told ESPN.”
The 25-year-old Brazilian, who was also coveted by Chelsea this summer, would work well in Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 setup. A formal announcement, of a five-year-deal, is expected to be made in the next 48 hours. Everton were hesitant to sell him, but given the current state of the club, which needs a full rebuild, the tear down has to transpire first, and that consists of selling off the big assets first.
Richarlison will become the club’s fourth summer signing after Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster and Yves Bissouma. Spurs, having cinched the fourth and final UEFA Champions League qualification slot this past season, are not messing around. The Conte rebuild is being approached with true ambition.
