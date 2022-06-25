It’s the off-season for all club competition, almost all of the international play currently being staged are just meaningless friendlies, so you know what that means? It is indeed the summer silly season, i.e. time to talk some transfer rumors, and other assorted news items. So let’s jump with the latest buzz surrounding Tottenham Hotspur.
Let’s begin with Brazilian forward Raphinha, who currently plies his trade with Leeds United. Tottenham are in, but they will face competition from Arsenal and Chelsea FC. More on this from the Daily Mail. In other words, he might be the next really hot prospect this summer, with all the London clubs reportedly keen.
Football.London also has more on Raphinha, as well as some other Arsenal transfer narratives going on right now, over at this link.
Elsewhere, Everton could be shopping around one of their most prized assets, in 25-year-old forward Richarlison. The Brazilian has also been linked in a spectacular swap deal (if it were to actually happen) with Chelsea.
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has more on Tottenham’s links with Richarlison:
Tottenham are still well informed on Richarlison – was discussed during talks for Harry Winks-Everton. Richarlison would be open to Spurs move ?? #THFC
It also depends on Raphinha domino.
Winks talks going slow, as he could be included in Richarlison talks or separated deal.
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2022
Whether or not the deal involves Richarlison, Winks could be on the move to Merseyside anyway. SB Nation’s Tottenham site, Cartilage Free Captain, has more over at this link.
Also, in case you missed it:
Tottenham Hotspur Summer Tour Schedule
13 July v Team K League (Seoul World Cup Stadium, Coupang Play Series)
16 July v Sevilla (Seoul World Cup Stadium, Coupang Play Series)
23 July v Rangers (Ibrox)
30 July v Roma (Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa)
