As Tottenham Hotspur searches for their Antonio Conte replacement, they can do some scouting in their very next match. Across the way, on the opposite touchline is Roberto de Zerbi, Brighton & Hove Albion manager and Spurs coaching candidate.

When Graham Potter left to take the Chelsea job in September, where he notoriously and infamously flopped, De Zerbi stepped in and the Seagulls didn’t miss a beat. They are in the mix for Europa League qualification.

Tottenham vs Brighton FYIs

Kick Off: April 8, 2023, 3pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Top Tottenham Manager Candidates: go here

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Brighton 34% Draw 27% Spurs 35%

PL Position, Form Guide: Brighton 6th, 46 pts WDWDW Spurs 5th, 50 pts DDWLW

Team News for Both Sides

Lucas Moura is clearly not a part of the plan at Tottenham (assuming there actually is a plan, and honestly I’m not so sure), but he joins the absentee list for this match, as well as the next two.

He got red-carded at Everton, and now must sit for the next three, ahead of a summer transfer window exit.

There is better news though, when it comes to the Brazilian forward Richarlison.

He could come into the squad here, possibly, after having recovered from his calf injury.

Meanwhile Rodrigo Bentancur (knee), Ben Davies (hamstring), Emerson Royal (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) and Yves Bissouma (ankle) remain sidelined as long-term injury absentees.

Flipping over to the Albion, it’s all about Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey, who has been missing for about a month now.

The 22-year-old returned to training, but seems to have re-aggravated his knee injury.

“It’s a difficult situation, we will see in the next week [about Tariq]. To have some solution on the bench in the coming weeks is important,” De Zerbi said of the injury.

“In the last game we finished with Solly March and Pascal Gross [in defence].”

Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo had to be subbed off last time out, due to knocks, but they should be fit to feature here.

Finally, you have the Albion long term injury absentees: Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Adam Lallana (thigh) and Jakub Moder (knee).

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories