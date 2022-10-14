Tottenham Hotspur Team News vs Everton: Richarlison, Kulusevski

Spurs head into their clash with Everton this weekend in the Premier League searching for their third successive victory across all competition. Antonio Conte’s men came out on top in a Champions League goal fest against Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt. Spurs burst out of the blocks with three goals after Japanese superstar Daichi Kamada had given Die Adler an early lead.

They then survived a late scare after Faride Alidou got Frankfurt’s second goal with just minutes to play. They came through the storm to hold on to their one-goal lead, and could even afford to see Harry Kane miss a penalty in injury time.

Everton put up a brave fight in their last match, a Premier League fixture against Manchester United. Alex Iwobi gave the Toffees the lead in the fifth minute, but the lead only lasted ten minutes.

United summer signing Antony equalized for the Red Devils, before Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 700th career goal to clinch the points in what was a tightly contested match.

Tottenham vs Everton FYIs

Kick Off: Oct 15, 2022, at 5.30 pm UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 64% Draw 21% Everton 15%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 3rd, 20pts DWWLW Everton 12th, 10pts DDWWL

Team News

Tottenham has a couple of injury concerns and one player missing through suspension ahead of this match. Emerson Royal will serve the second match of his three-match ban after receiving a straight red card in the North London Derby.

Here is the latest regarding the injured players in Spurs first team squad.

Dejan Kulusevski (Thigh)

“The player is recovering well. I spoke with the doctor, and I think tomorrow it’s better to keep calm and don’t force the situation. For sure, against Everton, he will be available.” [Oct 10]

Richarlison (Knee)

“He played a good game and then had a problem with his knee. I hope it’s nothing serious for Saturday’s game against Everton.” [Oct 12]

Conte also ruled Japhet Tanganga out with a knock, and there is no return date listed for the defender.

Stuey’s Two Cents

Tottenham is in significant form. Everton coach Frank Lampard has navigated a tricky start to the season and has the Toffees safely sitting in the mid-table. Tottenham should win, but Everton is capable of an upset if Spurs don’t bring their A-game.

