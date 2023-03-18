Richarlison, Davies Leave Tottenham Draw Early Due to Injuries

Tottenham head into the international break on an extreme low, having dropped two points against the bottom side of the entire league in Southampton FC today.

They’ll also head into their internationals with two new injury concerns: Richarlison and Ben Davies. Their next match isn’t until April 3, against Everton, and as we learn more information on the fitness of the two players, we’ll be able to make a prediction on their availability.

Obviously, the story of the day was the ruthless rant by manager Antonio Conte, who ripped the entire club, top to bottom. But the double injury blow that transpired today was another major headline.

Let’s start with Richarlison, who left the 3-3 draw with Saints in tears.

Not a whole lot is known about his situation, the type and severity of injury, but the Mirror has a good recap of the Brazilian’s recent war of words with Conte over at this link.

As for Davies, he went to ground holding his right leg in the 37th minute and he then received treatment from the medical team on the area of his hamstring. Hopefully for Spurs and their fans, it is just a strain, and not a tear.

He didn’t seem to be in too much discomfort, so that is a good sign. I guess we’ll see when more information becomes available.

Despite the disappointing result today, Tottenham remains in fourth place, but the two teams chasing them, Newcastle United and Liverpool FC, have two games in hand on them.

